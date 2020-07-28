FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) - The Maroa-Forsyth school district announced students will have the option of in-person or remote learning for the 2020-21 academic year.
Parents made clear in filling out surveys that they wanted flexibility, so the district created the choice of in-person and remote learning with the option to opt into remote learning. Parents who choose remote learning for their student must commit to it for the full fall 2020 semester.
The district also prepared two other potential education plans, including remote learning for all and blended in-person and remote learning with 50 percent student capacity. The latter plan is not one parents wanted, but the district began preparing for the possibility because the Illinois government could mandate it, the district website said.
Maroa-Forsyth's in-person learning option includes four days a week of on-location instruction (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday) and remote learning on Wednesdays. The district plans to give teachers time to plan for remote learning on Wednesdays.
Masks are required for all at this time and social distancing will be followed "as much as possible", the district's plan said.
Students are asked to bring a water bottle to school as water fountains are closed. They must wash their hands regularly. This video offers more information about COVID-19 safety expectations in the district.
Click here for details about the district's plan for the grade school during the COVID-19 pandemic. Details for the middle school can be found here. High school details are here.
Registration details are available here.
Surveys related to choosing the in-person or remote learning option can be found here for the grade school, here for the middle school and here for the high school.
