FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) - A stand-out Maroa-Forsyth baseball player is headed to the United States Naval Academy.
In the 8th grade, Evan Foster and his step-father, Patrick Rykhus, went to Rodney Davis' office for a service academy night. Patrick said they didn't think much of the visit to the office, but it was a free night they could go and check things out.
"I'm fairly confident that Evan was the youngest kid there," he said.
It was that night at Davis' office when Foster felt after graduation he could see himself at a service academy.
"I kind of pondered the idea," he said. "But, it became more serious my junior year."
He started filling out the paperwork and applied to all 3 service academies. Patrick said it wasn't an easy process, his stepson had to first complete the application process, then he had to write essays, take tests and even complete a physical component.
"I had no idea how competitive it was to get into a service academy," said Kim Rykhus, Evan's mother.
After completing the applications, it was a waiting process for the family. But, to their surprise in December 2022 Evan got his acceptance letter into West Point.
"He said 'I just want to let you know that as around 6:42 p.m. tonight I got into West Point', I started crying and screaming," Kim shared.
Kim shared with WAND News, the family started buying West Point gear and they were prepared to go to New York. However, a couple of months after West Point's acceptance, Evan received an acceptance letter from the United State Naval Academy.
"Such a small percentage of people even know about the academy and it's not for everyone, but I feel that for myself, I will excel in that type of environment."
Evan's dedication to academics helped give him leverage to get into the academy, but his family said it was the community and support from school leaders and coaches that helped shape Evan into who is he today.
"All of those people had a huge influence or small influence on who he has become and what he can do. This is a big deal," Kim said.
Evan and his family left for the Naval Academy on Monday and will report to the academy on Thursday.
