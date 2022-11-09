MAROA-FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND)- A Maroa-Forsyth High School student is in police custody awaiting investigation. School officials believe the student stabbed another student who was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
According to Maroa-Forsyth Superintendent Dr. Kristopher Kahler, police were called to the school around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday and arrested a student who is believed to have stabbed another student.
The Superintendent sent a letter to parents alerting them of the situation and reported the student who was injured was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
School officials say the other student remains in police custody pending investigation.
Maroa Police are investigating the incident and were present on the school's campus for the remainder of the school day.
At this time no further information has been made available.
This is a developing story, WAND will continue to update this with the latest information.
