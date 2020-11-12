MAROA, Ill. (WAND) - Maroa-Forsyth schools is moving to remote learning for all students on Friday, Nov. 13 and Monday, Nov. 16.
Superintendent Dr. John Ahlemeyer made the announcement Thursday. He said another positive COVID-19 case was reported on that date and an additional 15 students were placed in quarantine from either having symptoms or being a close contact.
Moroa-Forsyth High School had five positive cases, 82 students in quarantine and three staff members in quarantine as of Thursday.
"With the large number of close contacts and pending tests for both staff and students at the high school, the remote learning for all for the next two school days will allow us to gather data on any new cases and test results at the high school," Ahlemeyer said. "Our plan at this time is to open our in person option at the high school on Tuesday, Nov. 17 due to the number of students coming off of quarantine."
Officials plan to continue disinfecting and cleaning the high school to prepare for students coming back Tuesday. It is expected about 50 students will be back for in person learning at that time.
Maroa-Forsyth Middle School is on remote learning from Thursday through Nov. 17 due to in person learning not being considered feasible. Ahleyemer said 65% of the student body is either choosing or being forced into being part of remote learning. Middle school students are expected to be back on Thursday, Nov. 19.
In-person learning will continue to be offered at the district's grade school as numbers there remain consistent.
"Additional information will be communicated to our families and students by principal Mr. Brice Stewart," Ahlemeyer said. "We appreciate everyone's understanding and patience as we navigate the COVID data on a daily basis."
