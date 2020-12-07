MAROA, Ill. (WAND) - Maroa-Forsyth High School may consider moving all students to remote learning if even more of them end up learning at home, its principal said.
Over the weekend of Dec. 5-6, Principal Brice Stewart said the high school had three confirmed positive COVID-19 test results. As of Dec. 7, the school had 41 in-person students and two staff members who were in quarantine. When combined with full-time remote students, which included 130 people Monday, 48 percent of the school's students were remote Monday.
Stewart said there is a "good possibility" the percentage of students learning remotely will keep growing. When it goes over 50 percent, the school will consider moving to remote learning for all.
"This move will be made to help provide better instruction for all students, since the majority will not be in attendance," Stewart said. "If we do make the move to remote for all, we will not return to in-person learning until January."
Families are asked to fill out the 2nd Semester Learning Option Survey, which can be found here. The high school wants these done by Wednesday so second semester planning can begin. Students will have the choice of either in-person or remote learning starting Jan. 25.
