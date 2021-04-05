MAROA, Ill. (WAND) - As of Monday afternoon, the best bracket in the ESPN Bracket Challenge belonged to a Maroa-Forsyth man.
Chris Jacobsen watched his bracket slowly move up the rankings in the Sweet 16. He ended up correctly predicting the Final Four of Gonzaga, UCLA, Baylor and Houston, and claimed the solo spot at the top of the boards after Gonzaga beat UCLA on Saturday.
Jacobsen said he normally has the worst bracket in his whole family and got lucky in 2021.
"Every other year I've paid so much attention, read all the analysis and stuff like that," he said. "This year I didn't read anything, watched 10 minutes of college basketball and just got lucky."
Will he stay on top? It depends on who wins Monday night's national championship between Gonzaga and Baylor. He picked the latter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.