MAROA, Ill. (WAND) - Saying goodbye to a long-standing fixture.
When Maroa-Forsyth Middle School students return to class after break on Tuesday, they’ll be in a brand-new building.
Thursday morning the students and staff packed the near decade old gymnasium for a breakfast celebration commemorating their move into the newly built intermediate school.
“We decided that on our last day in this building, we wanted to do this big sendoff breakfast as a way to say goodbye to this building,” said P.E. teacher Angie Woodhall. “The process of moving schools in the middle of the school year has been a lot for the teachers and the kids.”
Breakfast was made possible by donations from families, Carpet Weaver, and Cracker Barrel.
Students have spent the week prepping for the move, practicing new locker combinations, and finding their new classrooms.
“When they’ve been over there, they love it, and I think they’re ready to say goodbye to this building,” said Woodhall.
It’s not just current students saying goodbye. Many Maroa-Forsyth residents know this building as their old high school. Woodhall herself graduated in 1999.
“Since I graduated, we got a new high school, we got a new grade school. At the middle school, we've been waiting for our turn and now it’s here,” said Woodhall.
“It’s kind of surreal to go from a 1930s building to a brand-new building. Sometimes we look around and think, ‘Oh my gosh we work here, the kids are going to be here,’ and it’s exciting.”
Students have a long break this weekend, but when they return, they’ll be settled into their new schedule. Minor construction will continue for the next year.
After staff clears out the building, the community will be invited to roam the halls again and take any memorabilia before the building is demolished.
