MAROA, Ill. (WAND) - Maroa-Forsyth Middle School is moving to fully remote learning for two weeks due to staff members testing positive for COVID-19.
Superintendent Dr. John Ahlemeyer said Wednesday the Maroa-Forsyth district learned in the last 24 hours about three staff members testing positive at the middle school. These cases have been in quarantine, he said, and the district discovered 11 staff members had been in close contact with the three cases.
All of these staff members must also quarantine for two weeks, leaving the district without enough staff to offer in-person learning at the middle school. The school is going to two weeks of remote learning, with a tentative return date set for Oct. 13.
Ahlemeyer said no positive cases or close contacts have been traced to the district's grade school or high school, allowing these schools to continue with in-person learning. The schools are asked to stay flexible as conditions can change.
The superintendent's statement went on to say the following:
"I want to remind everyone that the health and safety of our students and staff is a top priority, and we recognize the uncertainty and concern regarding the evolving coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. We are following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as the state and local health departments for best practices and procedures to protect everyone’s health.
"Lastly, I want to remind everyone that all should monitor their health and stay at home if they develop symptoms. Sick persons should contact their health care provider to determine if testing is needed. Anyone who develops severe symptoms should seek medical care immediately. Outside the scope of the current staff positive cases at the Middle School, if at any time, your child has had close contact with a known case of COVID-19, keep the child at home and notify your primary healthcare provider, school, and your local health department.
"We are committed to providing your child and our staff with a safe and healthy environment. Thank you for your understanding and ongoing cooperation with our COVID prevention policies and procedures as we work to help protect your children, your families, and our staff and their families. Your compassion, patience, flexibility and grace is always appreciated. For any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact me or anyone on our administrative team."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.