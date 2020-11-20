MAROA, Ill. (WAND) - In its latest weekly update, the Maroa-Forsyth school district reported 15 students and three staff members have tested positive for symptomatic COVID-19 cases.
Superintendent Dr. John Ahlemeyer reported in data for Nov. 13-20 that there were 190 total students and 12 total member of the district staff who were quarantined. The district reported 184 total quarantined cases of COVID-19.
Maroa-Forsyth schools recently announced their middle school and high school would be learning remotely through Thanksgiving break due to the number of students and staff in quarantine. Maroa-Forsyth Grade School was able to stay with in-person learning.
The district sent out a survey to parents asking for input regarding plans for after Thanksgiving and in the three-week window between then and winter break. Survey results were submitted by 2 p.m. Friday.
Ahlemeyer said the district plans to make an announcement about in-person and remote learning after Thanksgiving on Tuesday, Nov. 24.
