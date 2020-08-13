Maroa, Ill. (WAND) - The Maroa-Forsyth school board is holding a special school board meeting Friday to discuss the possibility of moving to remote learning for all students for the start of the school year.
The district originally laid out a plan where students had the option of in-person or remote learning for the 2020-21 academic year.
The board is meeting at 9:00 a.m. at the Maroa-Forsyth High School Library. On the agenda is the discussion for opening the 2020-2021 school year remote for all students. According to the agenda, there will be a portion of the meeting dedicated to public participation before the board votes.
Warrensburg-Latham and Decatur Public Schools are just two of the schools in Macon County that have recently made the decision to start the school with at home learning.
