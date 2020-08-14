Maroa, Ill. (WAND) - The Maroa-Forsyth School board held a special meeting Friday morning to discuss and vote on possibly changing the back-to-school plan. The administration asked the school board to discuss the possibility of going remote for all.
The school board voted to keep the original plan for in-person learning and not go to remote learning for all students. Two board members voted in favor of remote for all learning, while four voted against remote for all. Under the original plan, parents have the option to allow their students to remote learn.
Superintendent Dr. John Ahlemeyer said the decision to reconsider came after seeing the rising COVID-19 cases in Macon County and other school districts changing plans to go to remote learning.
Maroa-Forsyth Board President Lindsey Wise said during the meeting the ultimate goal was to get kids in person but understands the risk. She is concerned about the education children will get from home during remote learning. "Kindergartners and first graders...can they learn remotely?" Wise went on to say "if we don't start in person, will we ever go in person?."
"I know there are risks for employees, I know there are risk for teachers. I don't want anyone to think we don't see that. This is the hardest decision we have ever had to make as a board," said Wise.
"How you feel about this is based on your life circumstances. There is not a right or wrong answer," said High School Principal Brice Stewart.
Macon County Health Administrator Brandi Binkley is on the Maroa-Forsyth School Board. Binkley reminded board members the numbers are rising in Macon County. "Macon County has seen a significant increase in cases. Cases are growing here. Hospitalization is growing. Cases in children are growing here," Binkley said.
"Education is very important to me, but we are in this together. This is a pandemic. Children have lost their lives and children can get sick and have lasting effects. This is children's lives. Right now this is a pandemic with a virus we are still learning about, " said Binkley.
Some board members expressed concerns on what remote learning will look like for students. "I am worried about accountability. I am worried about learning. I want every kid to get a quality education and for it to look as close to in person learning as possible" said board secretary Lori Willoughby.
"We need to give our students the opportunity to go to school, even if its for a week. They need social interaction," Willoughby said.
To see the complete plan for Maroa-Forsyth, click here.
Warrensburg-Latham, Argenta-Oreana and Decatur Public Schools are just three of the schools in Macon County that have recently made the decision to start the school with at home learning.
