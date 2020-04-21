(WAND) - For the first time since 1945, there will be no National Spelling Bee. Scripps announced the cancellation of the 2020 National Spelling Bee on Tuesday.
Maroa-Forsyth middle school student Arnav Kolluru made it to the national bee last year, and had been hoping to make it again this year.
"My favorite part was meeting new spellers, learning new words, and watching people spell," he told WAND. "It's just exciting."
Kolluru won the Macon County Spelling Bee earlier this year, and was slated to compete in the Regional Spelling Bee at Eisenhower High School, which was recently postponed.
The winner of the regional bee would have gone on to the national competition.
While Kolluru says the cancellation is unfortunate, he understands the bigger picture.
"I knew that it was the right decision, because it is important for us to stay at home," he said.
And with two years of eligibility left, he's preparing to compete next year, by learning new words from the dictionary.
"I'm looking forward for next year... to become the Regional Spelling Bee champion," he said.
While the National Spelling Bee is canceled, it's not yet clear if regional spelling bees in Central Illinois will still be held this year.