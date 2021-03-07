MAROA, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police have arrested a Maroa man for stealing a service weapon from the locked car of an Illinois State Police trooper.
According to the Illinois State Police, Zion Hoffman, 19, broke out the window on a trooper’s squad car while it was parked at his residence in Maroa and stole a M4 rifle.
During their investigation, leads led investigators to Hoffman’s home where they found the stolen rifle and other stolen weapons. Hoffman is currently charged with possession of a stolen firearm and is being held in the Macon Co. jail pending a bond hearing.
Illinois State Police said two other juveniles were detained as part of their investigation but released pending a review of charges by the State’s Attorney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.