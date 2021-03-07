MAROA, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police have arrested a Maroa man after a state trooper’s service weapon was stolen from their locked squad car.
According to the Illinois State Police, Zion Hoffman, 19, was found in possession of the stolen gun after the trooper discovered the window of their assigned squad car busted out while parked at their Maroa home and a M4 rifle missing.
During their investigation, leads led investigators to Hoffman’s home where they found the stolen rifle and other stolen weapons. Hoffman is currently charged with possession of a stolen firearm and is being held in the Macon Co. jail pending a bond hearing.
Illinois State Police said two other juveniles were detained as part of their investigation but released pending a review of charges by the State’s Attorney.
WAND News asked ISP if it is standard practice for troopers to leave their weapons in their vehicle and if there is any investigation into the trooper if protocol wasn’t followed. A spokeswoman told WAND News “This is an open an ongoing investigation. And no further information is being disclosed.”
