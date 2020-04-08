MAROA, Ill. (WAND) - The Maroa Police Department tells WAND News two buildings received significant damage in Wednesday night's storms - a home that lost its porch and a business that lost portions of its roof.
The building that lost part of its roof was Maroa Lumber Co., a business on E. Main Street. No one was inside the building at the time of the incident.
Police tell WAND several homes in the city's south end received more minor levels of roof damage.
Maroa Police say city workers were already cleaning up Wednesday evening.
"The city crews were out all evening, from the very end of the storm forward, working on cleaning up our streets, getting our roads cleared, and cleaning up debris," said Officer Bill Koonce.
No injuries were reported in Maroa in relation to Wednesday's storms.