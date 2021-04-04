MAROA, III (WAND) - Zander Mitchell, 17, was on his way to soccer practice on March 30th when he crashed into a pole. Seconds later, he was air lifted to St. John's Hospital in Springfield with severe injuries.
The accident is leaving the Mitchell Family uncertain about their finances for the next few months, unable to return to their jobs after Zander's excruciating injuries.
You can help the Mitchell Family by donating to their GofundMe or visiting Staley Credit Union and asking to donate to Jill Mitchell's account titled 'Donations for Zander."
When family and friends spoke to WAND about Zander, it was an outpouring of positive words.
His soccer coach, Thomas Dutcher saying, "he’s someone that you would want your own child to be like at the end of the day, he's a shining star." His childhood friend, Kaiden Maurer, says, "Zander is one of the most hard-working kids you’ll ever meet, obviously not a blood brother but he’s really like a big brother just a great leader a great kid."
Zanders younger brother, Braxton Mitchell, says Zander is the perfect older brother. "He does a lot for me, never fails to make me smile." Braxton says the day of the accident is still vivid in his memory
"I got a call from my friend and he said there’s a super bad wreck on the way to soccer practice so I was just sitting there hoping it wasn’t him," but, moments later, what Braxton feared most became his reality. "I instantly thought it was super bad or he wasn’t going to make it and I started crying started breaking down."
Zander's aunt, Kristy Rodriguez, was also on the other side of the unexpected call. "Mom called me at work and said they’re putting Zander in a helicopter to St. John’s, told me to leave work so I did."
The financial hit was as hard as the crash, leaving the Mitchell Family with a son in the hospital and hefty hospital bills. "He might require some specialty care that will not be covered by insurance. We aren't sure when his parents will be able to return to work."
Rodriguez set up a GofundMe to help her sister's family with the unexpected costs and the response has been overwhelming. "It has been so great there have been donations coming in from everywhere even not the go fund me gift cards balloons cards for Zander," but their original goal may not be enough.
"I'm not sure if that's going to be enough money to sustain my sisters family thought this and get Zander what he needs." Rodriguez says.
The Mitchell Family is asking Central Illinoisans for help for one of their own, hoping to help Zander through his long recovery and making sure he is one day on the the soccer field once again.
