MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Marshalls may join the Cross County Mall in Mattoon.
Rural King, who owns the mall, confirmed to WAND News they have been in talks with TJX Companies, the parent company of Marshall's, about joining the mall.
Goodman Real Estate released images on social media and their website announcing Marshall's was coming in 2020. However, in a statement, Rural King said, "The marketing material released on social media by Goodman Real Estate was prepared in hopes of the relationship working out. Unfortunately, we cannot comment any further at this time, but hope to have more news to share in the coming weeks."
Rural King took ownership of the mall, moving their retail store inside, and promised to help revitalize it.
The Cross County Mall is located at the crossroads of Interstate 57 and State Route 16.
Goodman Real Estate is advertising more space in the mall for lease.