SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield's city council voted unanimously to expand a mask mandate Tuesday night.
The decision takes a mandate that required people to wear masks in all retail and dining businesses and now requires people to wear masks in all indoor Springfield locations that are public. It excludes private hones, private vehicles and parks or other public outdoor areas.
The mandate requires people over the age of two to wear masks. Failure to wear a mask will mean a $50 fine. Retail businesses can face a $250 first violation fine and a $500 fine for further violations.
Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder had asked the public to do more, saying everyone needs to take a personal responsibility to mitigate COVID-19.
