ST. LOUIS (WAND) - St. Louis and St. Louis County are bringing bask a mask mandate beginning Monday.
On Friday afternoon, a joint statement from officials said COVID-19 cases are rising in the area and the state of Missouri, helped by the more infectious delta variant of the virus. According to NBC affiliate KSDK, the latest "hotspot" warning from Missouri health officials forecasted spread continuing from southwest and central Missouri to the St. Louis area.
People will be required to have masks on in indoor public places and public transportation in the mandate. Everyone at age five and older is included, including vaccinated people. The public will be encouraged to have masks on outside, especially in group settings.
There will be exceptions for those who are in a restaurant or bar and eating or drinking. People with disabilities that keep them from putting on or taking off masks are also excluded form the mandate.
Dr. Fredrick Echols, who serves as acting director of health for the City of St. Louis said this joint step is happening to "save lives, make sure hospitals can provide the care residents rely on, and protect our children so they can enjoy a full range of educational opportunities this year".
The first mask mandate from the city and county took effect on July 3, 2020, and was lifted on May 14, 2021.
In the last week, U.S. and local officials encouraged people to wear a masks whether or not they have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.