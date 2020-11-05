SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield's city council unanimously passed a mask mandate Wednesday night.
The mandate makes it a requirement for retail businesses and people over the age of two to wear masks. Failure to do so will mean a $50 fine.
Retail businesses can be fined $250 for a first violation and $500 for violations after that.
Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder is asking for the public to do more to mitigate COVID-19.
"If everybody takes a personal responsibility in mitigating the coronavirus, we raise the level of awareness," Langfelder said. "Actually, I think we'll be able to better mitigate the directive the governor's given all of us."
Springfield's city council agreed to talk about a resolution on a different day. Sangamon County had announced restrictions for bars and restaurants on Tuesday.
Langfelder asked for people to discontinue house parties in Springfield. Locals are asked to get a flu shot, as Springfield can't risk another city-wide shutdown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.