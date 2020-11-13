DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur City Council is planning to discuss a potential mask mandate at a Monday meeting.
The agenda packet, which was made public Friday, includes a section about requiring people to wear face coverings. The ordinance said the measure would be to "protect the health, safety and welfare of the persons within the city."
The council is considering requiring all people involved an an activity outside of their home to wear face coverings "while other persons are present." Masks would be required to cover the mouth and nose.
Situational requirements for masks would include, but are not limited to:
- (1) Shopping or working at retail businesses;
- (2) Picking up food from a drive through restaurant or food establishment or curbside
- pickup from a restaurant or food establishment;
- (3) Visiting a health care provider;
- (4) Traveling on public transportation, taxis or rideshares;
- (5) Interacting with customers, clients, patients, coworkers or any other person at a
- place of business or worship that is open to the general public;
- (6) Performing services for state and local government agencies, where close
- interactions with other people are unavoidable;
- (7) When feeling sick, coughing or sneezing or otherwise ill.
There are multiple exceptions listed in the ordinance. They include:
- (1) For children under two years of age;
- (2) When engaged in physical activity such as walking or running while maintaining
- social distancing from others of not less than six feet;
- (3) When alone or with members of the same household;
- (4) When eating or drinking, whether in public or private.
"A business, store, office, venue, property owner, manager or operator shall monitor those persons entering and remaining in or on their property, business or office and shall refuse admission, service and allowance to remain in or on their property to any individual who fails to wear a face covering, which face covering shall completely cover their mouth and nose, and be reasonably designed and made to inhibit, filter or restrict the passing of a person’s breath, sneeze, cough or other exhaling from one’s nose and mouth," the ordinance said. "Reasonable accommodations must be provided for those with a medical condition or disability that prevents the wearing of face coverings so long as doing so does not cause an undue hardship."
Potential fines have also been listed in four tiers, with each day a violation occurs or continues being considered a separate offense:
- First Offense: Fifty Dollars ($50.00)
- Second Offense: One Hundred Dollars ($100.00)
- Third Offense: Two Hundred Dollars ($200.00)
- Fourth and Each Subsequent Offense: Five Hundred Dollars ($500.00)
The entire ordinance can be read in full in the PDF document attached to this story, beginning on page 9.
