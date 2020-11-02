DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – People have to wear a mask or face covering when they enter a store or restaurant, but they are not required to wear a mask when they vote.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has guidelines on its website spelling out how voting can be held safely on Nov. 3. Masks are not required. County clerks can set up separate lines and waiting areas for those who choose not to wear a mask.
Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner told WAND News election judges will be wearing masks. Judges are even being separated from voters with plastic dividers, according to Logan County Clerk Theresa Moore.
But when it comes to actual voters, it’s up to each individual.
“We can not refuse a voter if they’re not wearing a mask but we encourage it,” said Moore.
Vermilion County Clerk Cathy Jenkins says it’s a personal choice. If a voter wants to wear a mask, they can.
“If you don’t want to wear it, we are not going to make you wear that,” Jenkins told WAND News. “That’s totally up to the individual.”
Masks are recommended but are not required. Hand sanitizer is being provided at most polling locations in central Illinois.
