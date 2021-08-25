CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A mask requirement for indoor spaces was among football gameday rules announced by the University of Illinois.
A mask policy was among multiple items announced before the Illini kick off their season Saturday against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Memorial Stadium. The school said stadium policy will match the U of I as a whole, with faculty, staff, students and visitors required to wear masks or facial coverings over the nose and mouth in all campus buildings, unless they're eating or drinking.
This means people will need masks in elevators and elevator lobbies, first-aid rooms, premium seating hallways and club spaces, and restrooms. Outdoors, masks are not required.
The school also announced a clear bag policy, tailgating policies, rules for cashless concessions, and mobile ticket and parking guidelines. Click here for more information.
