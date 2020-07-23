EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Starting Friday, people will be required to wear masks in Effingham County government buildings.
Effingham County Board Chairman James Niemann said the new policy is happening because of a rising numbers of positive COVID-19 cases and people exposed, not just in Effingham County, but also in surrounding counties. Masks must cover the mouth and nose.
Employees of the county are allowed to take masks off if in their offices and if they're able to maintain social distancing standards.
All employees must wear masks when in contact with the general public or non-employees while on county property.
