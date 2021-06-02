SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Public health leaders in Sangamon County said the mass vaccination site on the Illinois State Fairgrounds could close in the coming weeks.
Gail O'Neil told WAND News the demand for vaccines isn't as high as it was when the vaccine first became available.
"We wished we had more people at the door, but that's not happening right now," O'Neil said. "If the guards are needed elsewhere, that's probably the best thing to do."
When the vaccination site at the Orr Building first opened, O'Neil said on some days, the site administered 1,500 vaccines. The number now is significantly less.
The health department still plans to have National Guard members give out doses through mobile clinics. In addition, the department continues to work with community partners to administer the vaccine.
