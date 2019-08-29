MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A massage therapist has been charged with sexually assaulting a female client in Mattoon.
Amado Hernandez, 42, was charged with criminal sexual assault and possession of controlled substances.
He was arrested Tuesday afternoon in the 3900 block of Western.
Police said that while he working as a massage therapist, Hernandez intentionally made unwanted sexual contact with a female client.
During a search warrant of his work area, police said they found numerous controlled substances which Hernandez had no prescription for.
He was taken to the Coles County Jail.