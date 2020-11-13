NAPLES, Fla. (WAND) - A massive alligator was caught on video wandering a golf corse in Naples, Florida Wednesday.
The huge creature was walking around the Valencia Golf and Country Club and was recorded by Tyler Stolting, a golf professional at the club.
Large gators are not uncommon in Florida, but this one gaind a lot of attention online for its particularly prehistoric appearance.
Tropical Storm Eta brought gale force winds and threatening storm surges about 60 miles west-northwest of Tampa Wednesday.
The storm was bumped up to a Category 1 Hurricane before hitting Flordida.
