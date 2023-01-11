Massive Fire Reported at LaSalle Chemical Plant; Residents Asked to ‘Shelter in Place'

(NBC CHICAGO)- Emergency crews are on the scene in LaSalle County after a large, 4-alarm fire was reported at a chemical plant in the area, officials have confirmed.
According to local reports, an "explosion" was reported near the Carus Chemical plant around 9 a.m. Wednesday, located at 1500 8th Street in LaSalle, located about 80 miles southwest of Chicago.
According to LaSalle police, the explosion occurred in a shipping container in the shipping department.
City officials released a statement about the incident, saying that "There was a fire at the Carus Chemical Building. residents living nearby are asked to please shelter in place."
LaSalle police said the fire, while under control, is still active.
According to authorities, no injuries have been reported, and employees were able to evacuate safely.
Photos and video from the scene show large flames bursting out of a heavily damaged plant and massive clouds of smoke billowing across the sky, traveling near what appears to be homes and businesses.
According to its website, Carus creates and sells chemicals and products that "that clean the air, water, and soil."
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
