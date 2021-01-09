EVANSTON, Ill. (WAND)- A woman was shot and taken hostage at an IHop in Evanston on Saturday at around 5:30 p.m.
Officers responded to a CVS Pharmacy on Asbury Avenue after a report of a shooting came in.
When officers arrived at the scene the suspect ran into an IHop and took a woman hostage. The suspect then shot the woman.
Evanston Police Chief Demitrous Cook said the suspect became engaged in a shootout with officers and taken into custody.
The victim has been taken into surgery at a local hospital and a firearm was recovered at the scene.
Police are investigating if the suspect has been involved with multiple separate incidents in Chicago.
