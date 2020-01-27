CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Anyone who has walked or driven past the southwest end of Champaign has probably seen some major changes recently.
Champaign leaders said their master plan is finally seeing some progress after many years of working on a plan for it.
"The master plan covers a mild square around the Curtis Road interstate. It is an area you can describe as four separate quadrants," said senior planner Lacey Rains-Lowe.
Lowe said Carle has its own plans for the 200-acre property it owns, but as for the rest, leaders know a couple of developments that are underway.
"Del Toro is already there. We have King Kuma that's already there now," she said.
Additional businesses coming include Hickory River and a new convenience store.
"The new Haymaker's that's coming ... you might say a higher-end market place of some foods that are ready to go," said Lowe.
Additionally, Destihl might be moving to the southwest end of Champaign.
Lowe said she is happy to see everything finally coming together. It has taken a lot of years of planning and interacting with the community.
"Sales tax revenues, hotel revenues all of those revenues ... we're really excited to have that level of development as well as the employment that's going on out there," said Lowe.
She said it's still going to take a while until everything is finished, but it will all be worth the wait.