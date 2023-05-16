DANVILLE, ILL. (WAND) - In 2022, OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center put a pause on maternity services, citing a lack of staff.
"It was just a matter that last Fall, we had our OSF providers leave, and the Carle providers left. So, when you went from three and four providers down to zero in a short period of time, that was the deciding and eliminating factor," said Ned Hill, President of OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center.
On Monday, they announced the reopening of the birthing center in Danville, bringing back the labor and delivery program. Hill predicts the center to open on the first of September.
"It was temporary. We never intended for it to be a long-term closure for the Danville market. It's a lot of mothers and babies being born in this community every year," said Hill.
With one center reopening, patients in Urbana will see their center closing. OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center will soon submit applications to the state to discontinue obstetrical care in Urbana.
"The decision has been made that reestablishing the labor and delivery program in Danville is the best use of those resources. And so working here with our team to realign our team members from our labor and delivery program to Danville over the next few months," said J.T Barnhart, President OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center.
With the upcoming closure of OSF's Blessed Beginnings Birthing Center, Barnhart says current employees have been offered transfers and other positions that are needed in Urbana.
Women in Urbana could either travel to Danville or Bloomington for OSF care, or choose from other providers in the area.
