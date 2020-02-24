CHICAGO (WAND) - Three people from Morton, including a math teacher, were injured when they were hit by an SUV while crossing a street in Chicago.
It happened around 4:30 p.m. Friday in Chicago's West Loop, WEEK reports.
Police said the driver of the SUV was trying to make it through a traffic light when they lost control and hit the three pedestrians.
The three Morton men were headed to a Blackhawks game at the United Center.
One pedestrian was in critical condition. Another was in serious condition.
WEEK reports one of the men was Marshall Tucker, the track coach and a teacher at Morton High School. Tucker was in a neck brace and has a brain bleed. He also had a cut to the head, and injuries to his ear, hip, and leg.