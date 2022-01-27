CHICAGO (WAND) - The Chicago Bears have hired Matt Eberflus as their new head coach.
Eberflus had been defensive coordinator of the Indianapolis Colts for four seasons. During his tenure, the Colts were top 10 in the NFL in multiple defensive categories.
New Bears General Manager Ryan Poles moved quickly to hire Eberflus, who NFL reporter Ian Rapoport said was dynamic in interviews and emerged as a strong candidate for the franchise early in the process.
All eyes are now on who Eberflus selects as offensive coordinator, as the team has quarterback Justin Fields on the roster. Fields will be going into his second season in 2022 after he was a first round selection in the 2021 NFL Draft.
