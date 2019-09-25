EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (WAND) — Mattel has released a new line of dolls.
The maker of “Barbie” released a new line of gender-inclusive dolls. It’s part of their new line “Creatable World.”
Mattel made the announcement on Twitter. The post said “In our world, dolls are as limitless as the kids who play with them. Introducing #CreatableWorld, a doll line designed to keep labels out and invite everyone in. #AllWelcome."
A 🌎 without labels means everyone is invited to play. Welcome to #CreatableWorld, where we let toys be toys so kids can be kids. #AllWelcomeShop now: https://t.co/YetMkzG7bq pic.twitter.com/AOi1bNYJVO— MATTEL (@Mattel) September 25, 2019
There are six kits to choose from, each selling at $29.99.
You can create over 100 looks with the kit, which includes one doll, two hairstyles, and 12 clothing/accessory options.
The kits are available for purchase at Amazon, Target and Walmart.
