MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Two Mattoon bars voluntarily surrendered their liquor licenses, and two had their licenses revoked.
A hearing was held Monday regarding liquor law violations.
Two businesses, AJRJ Sears, Inc. (operating as One Eye Jacks) and Mattoon Edwards Enterprises, Inc. (operating as Brian's Place) voluntarily surrendered their licenses effective Dec. 31, 2019, because their failed to meet an ordinance definition of a restaurant.
Jackpot Oasis had its license revoked on Oct. 17, 2019 for that same reason.
On Monday, Mattoon Mayor and Liquor Commissioner Tim Goyer presided over a hearing for Great Food & Spirits, Inc. During August, September, and October of 2019, the business generated about $48,000 in gaming revenue and only $5,000 in prepared food an beverage. Because the food and beverage did not meet the 50% gross revenues as required by ordinance, the license was revoked effective Dec. 31, 2019.