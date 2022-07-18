MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A 7-year-old cancer survivor from Mattoon served as the Chicago Cubs Honorary Bat Kid Saturday.
Addy Szczesniak was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, known as A.L.L., in May 2019. She has been through several spinal taps and received chemotherapy, which made her hair fall out. For two years, Addy’s family drove nearly three hours each way to get to her appointments at Advocate Children’s Hospital in Oak Lawn.
“She has been so strong and brave throughout the past couple years,” Addy's mom, Liza, said. “It’s surprising how brave such a little person can be.”
On Aug. 2, 2021, Addy got to ring the bell and was officially cancer free.
She starts second grade in the fall.
On Saturday, Addy sat in the Cubs dugout and got a customized jersey with her name on it and was featured on the videoboard.
