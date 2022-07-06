MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A woman accused of shaking a 6-month-old baby boy who was in her care has been found guilty of aggravated battery.
Police responded on Jan. 23, 2020 to Sarah Bush Lincoln Medical Center, where a child had possibly been shaken. The child had a brain bleed, but no other signs of trauma suggesting he might have been dropped. Police said he had nausea, was lethargic and had other injuries indicative of being shaken.
A police investigation led to interviews with Mattoon day care provider Carmen M. Petak, 49, along with the child's parents and family members. On Feb. 4, 2020 authorities said Petak admitted in a second interview to causing the trauma that led to the child's brain bleed.
On Wednesday, a jury found her guilty on one count of aggravated battery that occurred on Jan. 23, 2020. They found her not guilty on a count of aggravated battery that had allegedly occurred on Jan. 14, 2020.
Sentencing is set for September 23 at 9 a.m.
The state made a motion to have Petak's bond revoked, but that motion was denied.
