MATTOON/EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - A three-man team representing Ameren Illinois' Mattoon and Effingham operating centers took third place in the journeyman lineman pole climb event at the International Lineman's Rodeo in Overland Park, Kansas.
Journeymen Linemen Jason Kenter (Mattoon), Blake Mette (Mattoon) and Clint Dasenbrock (Effingham) finished third overall in the timed, pole climbing competition.
Ameren Illinois had six other teams finish in the top 15. Two apprentices finished in the top 15 in individual events.
There were more than 1,100 participants (242 journeyman teams and 366 apprentices) competing from across the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada and Jamaica.
Journeyman lineman Jason Novak and Senior Director Craig Gilson led the "Climbin' for Kids" fundraiser leading up to the event to raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Novak, Gilson, and an Ameren Illinois lineman and his daughter, who is a St. Jude's patient, presented the research hospital with a check for more than $44,000.
