MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Mattoon Fire Department investigators are working to determine the cause of a Saturday morning fire.
According to the department, on Saturday at 7:26 a.m. crews were called to a possible garage fire in the 500 block of South 17th St.
When crews arrived they found smoke and flames coming from a detached garage in the alley behind a home of Marshall.
Firefighters learned the garage was converted into an apartment.
The fire was brought under control within 10 minutes.
Department investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire. No one was hurt.
Crews cleared the scene at 8:58 a.m.
