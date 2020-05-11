(WAND) - One central Illinoisan fighting on the front lines against COVID-19 is Blair Bookland - a firefighter with the Mattoon Fire Department and a master sergeant in the US Air Force Reserve.
Bookland has been deployed to New York by the military as an aerospace medical technician.
"This isn't the flu - I have seen flu and this isn't it," Bookland says about working with COVID-19 patients. "All my patients are dire. They are chemically sedated... For the most part, they're critical condition... Overall, the outcome may or may not be good."
Bookland tells WAND he works 12-hour days in intensive care units.
"We go in and we re-position patients for better outcomes, better oxygenation, and things such as that."
He says after working in ICUs, his message is that everyone should take safety measures against the virus with the highest level of seriousness.
"With what I'm seeing in the ICUs, I wish the people that didn't want to wear masks and wouldn't social distance could actually see the inside of an ICU," he says. "So the advice I would give is (wearing a) mask and social distancing. That's the only way we're gonna slow it down."
Bookland doesn't know when he'll be back home in Illinois, but is prepared to remain in the fight against the virus, for the foreseeable future.
"Until told otherwise," he said, with a chuckle.
