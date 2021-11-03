MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters are ready to answer the call 24-7, and now one fire department is making sure new recruits are ready for the typically busy holiday season.
Mattoon's fire department put on a training drill Wednesday night, to help new and even seasoned firefighters practice their search and rescue skills.
"We put some smoke in the house and go in and do some search exercises and some victim removal and some training," paramedic engineer Kenny Clatfelter told WAND News.
Nine new firefighters were hired by the Mattoon squad and two more will be added soon thanks to a city council vote last night. A few recruits are still in training and haven't even graduated the academy yet.
"Get to practice some skills I've been reading on in the books," Mason Prahl said.
He's been on the force about two weeks and is shadowing firefighters on calls.
Clatfelter hopes to hire two more recruits, like Prahl, to get the department up to full staff.
"What kid doesn't want to grow up and be a firefighter and get to do something special?" Prahl told WAND.
The clock is ticking to maximize manpower with the holidays right around the corner.
"Thanksgiving is coming right up, so deep frying turkeys is always a big thing that causes some business. Then Christmas is right around the corner, so with hanging lights and decorations and all that good stuff, so just always be cognizant of that," Clatfelter explained.
The cold weather also has more people using space heaters and fireplaces.
"Just want to be real careful of things that are around it, keep three foot clearance around those. Make sure they're not a tripping hazard, make sure you're buying a good quality space heater if you're using a space heater," Clatfelter added.
Firefighters said with Daylight Saving this weekend, it's also a good time to check your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors to ensure everyone has a safe holiday season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.