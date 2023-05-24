MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - The Mattoon Fire Department was called out for a house fire early Wednesday morning.
Crews responded to the 3300 block of Champaign Ave. at 4:40 a.m.
They fund light smoke coming from the front door and a window on the side of the house.
The homeowner was outside the home and had gotten out on their own.
Firefighters said the fire was contained to the bathroom, and they found clothes inside the bathtub on fire.
Investigators said the cause of the fire was accidental due to misuse of smoking materials.
