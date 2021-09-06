MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A house sustained heavy damage after the back of the structure caught fire Monday.
Firefighters said this fire was in the 2100 block of Marion Ave. in Mattoon. Crews responded at 1:27 p.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the home, along with fire on the back porch and in the back room.
The fire was knocked within 10 minutes and a search did not find any residents. Firefighters said they learned nobody was home at the address.
No injuries were reported. The building sustained heavy fire damage to the back rooms, along with smoke and water damage to the entire residence.
Responders did overhaul work to check for fire extension.
Mattoon crews said they were assisted at the scene by Coles-Moultrie 911, Mattoon police, Mitchell-Jerdan Ambulance, the Lincoln Fire Protection District, Ameren gas and electric and Mattoon Public Works.
The fire remains under investigation Monday night. A cause has not yet been determined.
