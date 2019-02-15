MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Mattoon in Motion has won the Google.org Impact Challenge People's Choice Award.
Mattoon in Motion is an organization that works to further long-term community development goals for the city of Mattoon.
Mattoon in Motion was one of ten Google.org Impact Challenge Illinois winners honored in a ceremony at Google’s Chicago office. Each received $75,000 in grant funding and Google training.
Mattoon gets an additional $250,000 in funding for being the People's Choice winner. More than 50,000 people participated in a week of public voting.
With the Google grant funding, they plan to launch a Cross-County Innovation Center for entrepreneurs of all ages to receive training, mentoring and coaching. The center will provide entrepreneurs and innovators 24/7 access to resources that they need to turn their ideas into reality.
“This was a true community effort and example of our rural community coming together to bring more opportunities to keep and grow our local talent,” said Ed Dowd, Executive Director, Mattoon Chamber of Commerce. “We’re excited that Google.org’s support will enable us to create a place for innovation in our area to help grow our community.”
The winners were chosen from 167 entries from all parts of the state after applying to Google.org’s first statewide Impact Challenge with their boldest ideas to make positive change.
“Mattoon in Motion is a great example of the creative approaches nonprofits across Illinois take to solve local challenges and create economic opportunity,” said Karen Sauder, head of Google in Chicago. “We’re excited to see Mattoon’s vision become reality with Google’s support.”
Since 2011, Google has awarded more than $14.7 million in grants to Illinois nonprofits and schools in the area that reflect its mission and values.