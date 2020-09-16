MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A Mattoon man was arrested after police said he attacked someone with a bat.
Derek N. Arthur, 33, is charged with aggravated battery.
He was arrested Sunday evening in the 2100 block of Prairie Ave. in Mattoon.
Police said he hit a man in the chest with a wooden bat and put him in a headlock.
He was taken to the Coles County Jail.
