MATTOON Ill. (WAND)- A man was arrested in Mattoon and accused of impersonating an officer.
Police arrested Leonard C. Stafford Jr., 45, on Wednesday after they said he tried to forcefully enter a house in the 100 block of Woodlawn Ave. and claimed to be with the FBI.
Reports say Stafford was banging on the door and shining a flashlight through the windows of a residential home, when a young female resident called police asking for assistance.
Police responded to the call and located Stafford walking in the 600 block of Charleston Ave.
Upon arrest, Stafford was found in possession of Methamphetamine.
According to police Stafford will face charges for both impersonation and possession of drugs.
Stafford was taken to the Coles County Jail.
