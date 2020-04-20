MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A Mattoon man is accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl.
Police arrested 31-year-old Zachary T. Schrock on preliminary charges of Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition by a Felon, and Criminal Sexual Assault.
He was arrested Saturday night in the 3000 block of Marshall Ave. in Mattoon.
Police said that during a traffic stop, Schrock fled on foot from officers, after having concealed a gun and ammunition in the vehicle he had been traveling in.
Schrock is a convicted felon and is not allowed to possess guns and ammunition.
Schrock was also arrested on a separate investigation at this time, alleging he has had sexual contact with a 16-year-old girl for the past four months.
Schrock was taken to the Coles County Jail.