MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A Mattoon man was arrested twice in the same day, just three hours apart, for driving under the influence and running over headstones in a cemetery.
Glenn James, 57, was arrested for DUI Friday around 2 p.m. in the 800 block of N. 22nd St. and again just before 5 p.m. on S. Rt. 45 near Old State Rd.
Police said during the first incident, James was running over headstones at Dodge Grove Cemetery and had backed into another vehicle.
His blood alcohol content was 0.18. His vehicle was towed, and he was issued a court date and released.
Just before 5 p.m. the same day, police got a call of a possible intoxicated driver in the area of S and S Towing on S. Rt 45 in Mattoon.
Officers found the vehicle still on S. Rt 45 near Old State Road and stopped James. This time, they said he was driving a different vehicle.
He was arrested again for DUI, showing a blood alcohol content of 0.16, and was taken to the Coles County Jail.
