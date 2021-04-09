PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) - A Mattoon man who sexually exploited minors and possessed child pornography was found guilty in federal court.
A press release from federal prosecutors said evidence was shown that Jeffrey M. West, 53, was identified when a minor disclosed he had sexually abused them in 2019. An investigation that followed found he had collected over 1,000 images and videos of child pornography. This included "sexually explicit depictions" of infants and prepubescent minors, prosecutors said.
The pornography was found on multiple devices at West's home and at his Mattoon business (West Side Motors).
West also used Omegle to entice and coerce multiple male minors to take part in sexually explicit conduct, which he captured for his pornography collection. The website, which allows people to chat either on webcams or via text, warns users about predatory behavior as it offers anonymity features that are often used by people who have a sexual interest in children.
West was arrested on May 24, 2019 in Mattoon on Illinois charges, but was released after paying bond. A federal grand jury charged West by indictment on Sept. 4, 2019 and he was arrested on federal charges. He was ordered by a federal judge on Sept. 16 to be detained pending trial and has been in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service since.
West faced seven charges, including two counts of sexual exploitation of minors, two charges of commission of the offense of a registered sex offender, two counts of receiving child pornography and one charge of possession of child pornography. He was found guilty Friday of all seven.
He faces statutory penalties of 25 to 50 years in prison for sexual exploitation of a minor and consecutive 10-year-old terms for each of two counts of commission of the offense as a registered sex offender.
West has a past conviction on his record in Coles County for aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a 10-year-old female and 4-year-old male.
Sentencing in West's case is set for Sept. 13, 2021, before Senior U.S. District Judge Michael M. Mihm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.