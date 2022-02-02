EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - A Mattoon man was taken to the hospital after his vehicle hit a guardrail in Effingham County.
Everett Williams, 62, was driving east on Interstate 70 around 2 a.m. Wednesday when his truck went off the road and hit a guardrail at milepost 89, Effingham. His truck came to rest in the right lane of traffic.
Williams was taken to the hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.
